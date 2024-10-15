GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Simply not true’: India denies Canada’s accusations linking Indian diplomats to organised crime gangs

No specifics or credible evidence provided, says Indian source on Canada’s accusations; adds that “Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India”

Updated - October 15, 2024 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, takes part in a press conference about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s investigation into “violent criminal activity in Canada with connections to India”, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on October 14, 2024.

Canada’s claims linking Indian diplomats to transnational organised crime gangs are “simply not true”, India said on Tuesday. Noting that the Canadian government had engaged with Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma during its investigation into the 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan preacher Harjeet Singh Nijjar, sources here termed Ottawa’s latest accusations against the High Commissioner as “absurd”.

“At the [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] RCMP briefing, assertions were made about connections of certain individuals to India. In no case were any specifics provided. There was also talk about holding people accountable. But it was never made clear who and for what,” said a source familiar with the ongoing exchanges between India and Canada.

At a Monday briefing, the RCMP’s top officials suggested that Indian diplomats were in contact with at least one transnational crime gang — the Bishnois — who carried out violent actions against South Asian targets in Canada. Such assertions from the Canadian leadership were not helpful in dealing with the unprecedented diplomatic crisis that has broken out, the source added.

Canada alleges extortion, homicide and violent acts by New Delhi, following mutual expulsion of diplomats 

Diplomatic crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (October 14, 2024) announced that it was withdrawing six diplomats serving in Indian missions in Canada, including the High Commissioner, Mr. Verma. The MEA said the decision was taken after Canada described them as “persons of interest” in relation to the June 2023 murder of Mr. Nijjar in Canada’s British Columbia province. Soon afterwards, Canadian authorities announced that the six diplomats were being expelled from Canada.

In a tit-for-tat move late on Monday evening, the MEA announced that six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, had been expelled from India. “They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024,” the MEA said.

Canadian foreign minister: India should cooperate with us in probe
Foreign minister of Canada Mélanie Joly on Tuesday said that India must cooperate with them in the probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. | Video Credit: The Hindu

‘No credible evidence’

The source refuted Canadian claims that India has been provided with “credible evidence” proving a connection between the Indian diplomats and Mr. Nijjar’s murder. “The central assertion from all Canadian officials is that credible evidence has been presented to India. This is simply not true. From the very beginning, the Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India,” the source said.

Timeline: What led to India, Canada expelling top diplomats?

India has maintained that Canada’s allegations against Indian diplomats are prompted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s domestic political challenges. “Canadian PM Trudeau’s press conference yesterday was the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old purposes,” the source said. Government officials here have been arguing that Mr. Trudeau’s approach to the Nijjar case is dictated by what they describe as Canada’s “vote bank politics”.

Published - October 15, 2024 09:07 pm IST

