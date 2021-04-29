Simpler rules soon for re-registration of vehicles during relocation

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 02:39 IST

The facility will first be tested in pilot mode

The Centre on Wednesday proposed to simplify the process for re-registration of passenger vehicles while relocating from one State to another.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed the system under which allocation would be marked as ‘IN’ series. It will be available to the defence personnel, employees of the Central government, State governments, Central/State PSUs and private sector companies with offices in more than five States/Union Territories.

This facility will first be tested in pilot mode.

The Ministry said the motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two.

Under the present circumstances, a vehicle owner gets 12 months after relocating to a new State to apply for registration and follow a tedious process which includes seeking a “No Objection Certificate” from the parent State, assignment of new registration mark after paying road tax, followed by application for refund of road tax from the parent State.

The Ministry has placed draft rules on its website and invited comments from stakeholders for 30 days.