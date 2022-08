Silver in CWG | President Murmu, PM Modi greet Indian badminton team

Defending champion India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event on Tuesday.

Team India celebrate after winning the silver medal in Badminton Team event on day five of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Tuesday August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, congratulated the Indian badminton team for winning silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said "the skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable".

Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for the silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Srikanth lost to lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng in three games to put the defending champions on the backfoot in the final.

P.V. Sindhu did what was expected out of her in the women's singles, while the men's doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the opening doubles.

"Congratulations to the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event #CommonwealthGames. The skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. I convey my appreciation to all the players," the President tweeted.

Similarly, congratulating every member of the squad, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Wednesday said badminton was among the most admired sports in India. “The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come,” Mr. Modi tweeted.