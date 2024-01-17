ADVERTISEMENT

Silver idol of Ram Lalla taken in procession at Ayodhya temple

January 17, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Lucknow

Rituals continue in the run-up to the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22

The Hindu Bureau

The truck, transporting the main idol of Lord Ram, on its way to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A silver idol of Ram Lalla was taken in a procession around the premises of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya on Wednesday in continuation of the rituals performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony. However, it is not the idol that will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22. This silver idol was placed inside a palanquin decorated with flowers, with a priest walking with a kalash (pot) on his head in front of it. The real idol, which was very heavy, was brought to the temple late on Wednesday evening.

Rituals in the run-up to the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 started at the temple complex on Tuesday with Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan. On January 18, the Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas are scheduled to take place. On January 20, 21 Pushpadhivas, Shayadhivas and Madhyadhivas are scheduled. About 121 priests are conducting the rituals, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a noted priest, coordinating all the proceedings of the Anushthan (rituals). The principal priest is Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi (Varanasi).

Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

The grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony will take place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

Ram Temple opening | What message is Congress sending by staying away? 

More than 7,000 people, including leading personalities from all walks of life such as politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities will be attending the grand opening apart from more than 100 representatives from different countries.

