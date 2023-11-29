Silkyara tunnel rescue | PM praises foreman Gabbar Singh Negi

November 29, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Senior most among all the 41 workers who remained trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days, foreman Gabbar Singh Negi got a special mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke to the workers after their rescue.

Gabbar Singh Negi helped the workers to remain motivated and ensured their mental and physical health remained fit. He taught his colleagues yoga and meditation to overcome the difficult situation they faced while being trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days.

“Despite being trapped 200 feet under for more than 400 unnerving hours, when the opportunity for rescue came, Gabbar Singh Negi Ji, a native of Pauri Garhwal put his team before himself & made it clear that since he was senior, he would be the last to come out. During the 17-day ordeal, Negi Ji ensured that his co-workers remained mentally and physically active by teaching them Yoga,” Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT