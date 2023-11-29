ADVERTISEMENT

Silkyara tunnel rescue | Father dies hours before son’s rescue

November 29, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bhaktu Murmu from East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand was one of the 41 trapped workers who remained inside the Silkyara tunnel for over 400 hours.

On November 28, when he finally came out of the tunnel, his family couldn’t celebrate, like others. Bhaktu’s father, 70-year-old Barsa Murmu, died waiting for his son, hours before he was rescued, on November 29 morning. He could not even hear the news of his son coming out.

Murmu’s three sons couldn’t be with him when he breathed his last as his elder son lives in Chennai the second son had gone in search of a job in the nearby village and the third was trapped inside a tunnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US