Silkyara rescue operation: TV channels advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting

November 21, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Ministry told the channels to ensure that the operations are in no way disrupted or disturbed by the presence of cameramen, reporters, or equipment near or around the operation site

NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday asked the television channels covering rescue operations under way at Silkyara, Uttarakhand, to refrain from sensationalising the issue. The Ministry also asked them to refrain from undertaking any live posts or videos from close proximity of the tunnel site.

“Committed to saving precious lives of all the workers, various government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of the workers. The operation under way around the tunnel is of an extremely sensitive nature,” the Ministry said.

It said that the telecast of video footage and other pictures related to the operations by the TV channels, especially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site, had the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations.

“...television channels are advised to refrain from sensationalising the issue and from undertaking any live posts/videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are under way, and ensure that the human life saving activity by the various agencies is in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site,” the advisory said.

The TV channels have also been advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter, particularly in putting out headlines, videos and images; the channels are to take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general.

