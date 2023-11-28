ADVERTISEMENT

Silkyara rescue operation is multi-agency effort co-ordinated by PMO, says NDMA member

November 28, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Green corridor created for transporting equipment through road, rail and air

The Hindu Bureau

Ambulances with rescued workers come out from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, on Nov. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Multiple Ministries, public-sector undertakings, and defence agencies pooled in expertise, personnel and equipment under the oversight of the Prime Minister’s Office for the Silkyara rescue operations.

“No government agency was left out. Be it the Health Ministry, the Road Ministry or the Railway Board – all brought their expertise on board. The Department of Telecom too ensured a better communications network at the site,” said Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (retired), a Member of, the National Disaster Management Authority, at a press briefing.

ALSO READ
Kin of trapped workers say they won’t send them to Silkyara again

The Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force and the Border Road Organisation, along with State agencies such as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration also came together.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This could happen only when there are clear instructions from the PM and the PMO,” added Mr. Hasnain.

Also read: Rat-hole miners’ talent, experience come in handy in rescue of 41 trapped workers at Silkyara

A coordination meeting with all the agencies working at the site was chaired by Principal Secretary to PM, P.K. Mishra, on November 20 where they were told to monitor the operations on an hourly basis. Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Road Secretary, Anurag Jain, were also instructed to ensure a green corridor for transporting equipment from various parts of the country through road, rail and air.

The Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, Mangesh Ghildiyal visited the spot to take stock of the situation and was later stationed their. Former Adviser to PM Bhaskar Kulbe too has been camping their for daily monitoring. Additionally, both PS to PM and Home Secretary visited Silkyara tunnel on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Uttarakhand

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US