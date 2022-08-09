Silent marches at 75 refugee colonies to mark first Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Schools, colleges and post offices were among those locations where the exhibition would be displayed from Wednesday till August 14.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy during the inauguration of an exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’, at Parliament House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first-ever Partition Horrors Remembrance Day would be observed with silent marches centred around 75 refugee colonies on August 14, government sources familiar with the plans say.

The marches are likely to begin or end at a Partition refugee residential colony, with the one being planned in Delhi expected to have thousands of participants, a source said.

In the run-up to August 14, the Culture Ministry has planned exhibitions at about 5,000 locations. The photographs and text for the exhibition have been uploaded on the website of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for participating institutions to download and print, the source said.

Schools, colleges and post offices were among those locations where the exhibition would be displayed from Wednesday till August 14.

The same exhibition was inaugurated at Parliament House on Tuesday and visited by Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others.

“The website exhibits the stories of struggles and sacrifices of millions who were displaced during partition. I urge people to organise exhibitions at important public places or through digital platforms to further strengthen the spirit of oneness while being conscious of our past,” Mr. Reddy said in a tweet after visiting the exhibition at Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that August 14 would be marked as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day from 2022.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” he said.