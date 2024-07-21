GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikkim mandates tourist vehicles to carry garbage bags

An official order in Sikkim mandates tourist vehicles to carry garbage bags for waste disposal, ensuring environmental sustainability and cleanliness

Published - July 21, 2024 12:20 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
“Awareness campaigns about cleanliness are being carried out to educate tourists about waste management and environmental sustainability,” officials said.

“All tourist vehicles entering Sikkim will now have to mandatorily carry a large garbage bag,” according to an official order.

The decision has been taken to ensure community participation towards achieving the goal of environmental sustainability, as stated in the order issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

“It will be the responsibility of the tour operators, travel agencies and vehicle drivers to inform the traveller about using garbage bags for waste disposal,” it said.

“Random checks of tourist vehicles would be conducted to ensure compliance and any vehicle found violating the order will be penalised,” it added.

