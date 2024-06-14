Sikkim CM’s wife resigns as MLA day after taking oath

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, resigned from the 32-member State Assembly barely 24 hours after taking her oath of office on June. 12

An official notification said Speaker M.N. Sherpa accepted her resignation as an MLA on June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Including Ms. Rai there are 31 MLAs of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Ms. Rai won the April 19 Assembly election from the Namchi-Singhithang seat, defeating Bimal Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by a margin of 5,302 votes.

Namchi-Singhithang was the domain of former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who lost from both the seats he contested out of his “comfort zone”.

The SKM refrained from elaborating on Ms. Rai’s abrupt decision to quit but political observers in the State’s capital Gangtok said fielding her was a strategic move to penetrate a constituency dominated by the Rai community although the Chief Minister has been insisting on keeping family members out of politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chamling belongs to the Rai community.

However, there is speculation that Aditya Tamang, the Chief Minister’s elder son, may be fielded from Namchi-Singhithang. A couple of other names are also doing the rounds.

Aditya Tamang won the Soreng-Chakung seat in 2019 but his father replaced him this time. The Chief Minister won the Soreng-Chakung as well as the Rhenock constituency by more than 10,000 votes.

The senior Tamang, known popularly as Golay, is expected to give up Rhenock.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.