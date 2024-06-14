GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sikkim CM’s wife resigns as MLA day after taking oath

Krishna Kumar Rai submitted her resignation 24 hours after taking her oath of office

Published - June 14, 2024 12:21 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, resigned from the 32-member State Assembly barely 24 hours after taking her oath of office on June. 12

An official notification said Speaker M.N. Sherpa accepted her resignation as an MLA on June 13.

Including Ms. Rai there are 31 MLAs of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Ms. Rai won the April 19 Assembly election from the Namchi-Singhithang seat, defeating Bimal Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by a margin of 5,302 votes.

Namchi-Singhithang was the domain of former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who lost from both the seats he contested out of his “comfort zone”.

The SKM refrained from elaborating on Ms. Rai’s abrupt decision to quit but political observers in the State’s capital Gangtok said fielding her was a strategic move to penetrate a constituency dominated by the Rai community although the Chief Minister has been insisting on keeping family members out of politics.

Mr. Chamling belongs to the Rai community.

However, there is speculation that Aditya Tamang, the Chief Minister’s elder son, may be fielded from Namchi-Singhithang. A couple of other names are also doing the rounds.

Aditya Tamang won the Soreng-Chakung seat in 2019 but his father replaced him this time. The Chief Minister won the Soreng-Chakung as well as the Rhenock constituency by more than 10,000 votes.

The senior Tamang, known popularly as Golay, is expected to give up Rhenock.

Related Topics

Sikkim

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.