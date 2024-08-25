ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkim Chief Minister announces minimum monthly pension of ₹50,000 for former MLAs

Published - August 25, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Gangtok

Mr. Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS)

PTI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang | Photo Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that former MLAs would now receive a minimum monthly pension of ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) on Saturday.

The chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of ₹50,000. At present, they are getting ₹22,000 as monthly pension.

Former legislators who have served two terms or more as MLA will now get ₹55,000 as pension from ₹25,000, Mr. Tamang said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister also announced that the Sikkim government will provide an annual grant-in-aid of ₹20 lakh to the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim. This fund is meant to meet the emergency and medical needs of former legislators and to enhance their support system, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Sikkim

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US