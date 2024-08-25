Sikkim Chief Minister announces minimum monthly pension of ₹50,000 for former MLAs

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that former MLAs would now receive a minimum monthly pension of ₹50,000.

Mr. Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) on Saturday.

The chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of ₹50,000. At present, they are getting ₹22,000 as monthly pension.

Former legislators who have served two terms or more as MLA will now get ₹55,000 as pension from ₹25,000, Mr. Tamang said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Sikkim government will provide an annual grant-in-aid of ₹20 lakh to the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim. This fund is meant to meet the emergency and medical needs of former legislators and to enhance their support system, he said.