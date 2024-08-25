GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sikkim Chief Minister announces minimum monthly pension of ₹50,000 for former MLAs

Mr. Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS)

Published - August 25, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang | Photo Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that former MLAs would now receive a minimum monthly pension of ₹50,000.

Mr. Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) on Saturday.

The chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of ₹50,000. At present, they are getting ₹22,000 as monthly pension.

Former legislators who have served two terms or more as MLA will now get ₹55,000 as pension from ₹25,000, Mr. Tamang said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Sikkim government will provide an annual grant-in-aid of ₹20 lakh to the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim. This fund is meant to meet the emergency and medical needs of former legislators and to enhance their support system, he said.

Related Topics

Sikkim

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.