Sikkim bypoll results 2024: SKM nominees elected unopposed from two assembly seats

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:07 am IST - Gangtok

Mr. Golay was the only candidate in the fray for the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung seat after SDF's Probin Hang Subba withdrew his nomination

PTI

Monks show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were on Saturday (November 23, 2024) elected unopposed in the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, officials said.

Mr. Rai was elected unopposed from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency as he was the sole candidate in the fray, following the withdrawal of candidature by SDF nominee Daniel Rai.

