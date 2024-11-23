 />

Sikkim bypoll results 2024: SKM nominees elected unopposed from two assembly seats

Mr. Golay was the only candidate in the fray for the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung seat after SDF's Probin Hang Subba withdrew his nomination

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:07 am IST - Gangtok

PTI
Monks show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote. Image used for representative purpose only.

Monks show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were on Saturday (November 23, 2024) elected unopposed in the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, officials said.

Mr. Golay was the only candidate in the fray for the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung seat after SDF's Probin Hang Subba withdrew his nomination.

Mr. Rai was elected unopposed from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency as he was the sole candidate in the fray, following the withdrawal of candidature by SDF nominee Daniel Rai.

