Parliamentary Panel highlights significant delays in installation of telemetry systems in critical flood-prone areas

A Parliamentary Panel has highlighted significant delays in the installation of telemetry systems vital for real-time data collection and flood forecasting in some critical flood-prone areas.

The Committee's report on the performance audit of schemes for flood control and forecasting, submitted to the 17th Lok Sabha and tabled in the 18th Lok Sabha on July 26, underscores the need for urgent action to ensure timely and effective flood management.

According to the report, the installation of telemetry systems — vital for real-time data collection and flood forecasting — had been completed at all stations except three: Khanabal under the Chenab division, and Sara Thang and Dambong under the Gangtok division.

The delay at Khanabal is attributed to a court case pending since 2018 while non-clearance from the Forest Department has stalled installations at Sara Thang and Dambong since 2017.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Committee that an alternative location for the Khanabal station had been identified and installation of the Telemetry System was expected to commence shortly. However, the Committee expressed its dissatisfaction with the prolonged delays.

"Noting that an alternate location has since been identified for the installation of the telemetry system in place of Khanabal under the Chenab division, the Committee fails to fathom the reason for the delay in installation of the same," the report stated.

It called for earnest efforts to expedite the installation of the telemetry systems in Sikkim and other pending locations.

The Committee also recommended regular inspections and maintenance for all installed Telemetry Systems around the country.

Recognising the diverse topography of India and the unpredictable nature of natural calamities, the Committee called for a comprehensive action plan and an infallible system to handle worst-case scenarios and improve quick-response measures during floods.

