Lone SDF MLA in Sikkim Assembly Tenzing Norbu Lamtha joins ruling SKM

Currently, the Legislative Assembly comprises 30 members out of 32, with all members belonging to the SKM

Published - July 10, 2024 01:44 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Tenzing Norbu Lamtha. File image: Facebook/Tenzing Norbu Lamtha

Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the sole MLA from Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), officially joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to meet the Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly from the 23-Syari Constituency, Shri Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, at my official residence, Mintokgang, today. He has officially joined our SKM family," Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang posted on Facebook.

Mr. Tamang acknowledged that Mr. Lamtha had raised concerns regarding the welfare of his constituency, which will now be addressed as part of a comprehensive development plan for the area and its people.

Mr. Lamtha, who was not available for comments on his decision to join SKM, had defeated senior SKM leader and education minister Kunga Nima Lepcha by 1,314 votes in the recent assembly polls.

Speculations were rife about his switch to SKM since the election results were announced on June 2.

"I will determine the next steps after consulting the people," Mr. Lamtha had said when questioned about his future plans.

SKM had won 31 seats in the assembly polls, while opposition SDF managed just one.

Currently, the Legislative Assembly comprises 30 members out of 32, with all members belonging to the SKM. Two seats remain vacant following the resignations of Chief Minister Tamang from the Soreng-Chakung constituency and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai from the Namchi-Singhithang seat. Tamang, having been elected from two constituencies, has chosen to represent Rhenock.

