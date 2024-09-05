ADVERTISEMENT

Four Army personnel killed in Sikkim as vehicle plunges off road

Published - September 05, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Gangtok

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained

PTI

Mangled remains of an army vehicle are seen after a road accident, in Pakyong district, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Four Army personnel were killed in the accident after the vehicle carrying Army’s EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, police said. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Thursday (September 5, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A vehicle carrying EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal, skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, they said.

There were four occupants all of whom died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter resident of Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh resident of Haryana, and Subedar K. Thangapandi resident of Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Army, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Sikkim

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US