Four Army personnel killed in Sikkim as vehicle plunges off road

Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Thursday (September 5, 2024), police said.

A vehicle carrying EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal, skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, they said.

There were four occupants all of whom died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter resident of Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh resident of Haryana, and Subedar K. Thangapandi resident of Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Army, the police added.

