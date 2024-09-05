GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Army personnel killed in Sikkim as vehicle plunges off road

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained

Published - September 05, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Mangled remains of an army vehicle are seen after a road accident, in Pakyong district, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Four Army personnel were killed in the accident after the vehicle carrying Army’s EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, police said.

Mangled remains of an army vehicle are seen after a road accident, in Pakyong district, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Four Army personnel were killed in the accident after the vehicle carrying Army’s EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, police said. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Thursday (September 5, 2024), police said.

A vehicle carrying EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal, skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, they said.

There were four occupants all of whom died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter resident of Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh resident of Haryana, and Subedar K. Thangapandi resident of Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Army, the police added.

Published - September 05, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Sikkim

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.