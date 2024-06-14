GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elected from two constituencies, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang vacates Soreng-Chakung

In a Facebook post, Mr. Tamang said, "I apologise to the people of Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator"

Published - June 14, 2024 01:27 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Karantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang waves to the people after taking oath as the Sikkim Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Panjor Stadium in Gangtok on Monday.

Sikkim Karantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang waves to the people after taking oath as the Sikkim Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Panjor Stadium in Gangtok on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 14 announced his decision to vacate Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency and continue to represent Rhenock seat.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo was elected from the two seats in the assembly elections. The SKM swept the polls, winning 31 of the 32 constituencies.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Tamang said, "I apologise to the people of Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator."

The announcement came a day before the SKM supremo was bound to take a decision as per the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, under Section 67/A, which mandates that one of the two constituencies must be relinquished within 14 days of the announcement of results.

"Tomorrow, 15th June, marks the last day for this decision. Thus, with a heavy heart, I must make this crucial announcement, today," Mr. Tamang, the senior-most MLA in the assembly serving a seventh straight term, said.

Soreng-Chakung was represented by Mr. Tamang's son Aditya in the previous assembly.

Mr. Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai on June 13 resigned as the MLA of Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency, only a day after taking oath. She had won from the seat in the recently concluded assembly polls, defeating Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Bimal Rai.

