Animal rights activists protest shooting of stray dog in Sikkim

Animal rights activists in Sikkim’s capital Gangtok took out a rally on Sunday to protest the shooting of a stray dog almost a month ago.

The stray dog was found dead with a wound on its chest on July 19. Its carcass, buried by some unidentified people in the town’s Kazi Road area, was exhumed and taken to a polyclinic where an examination confirmed that it had been shot.

Members of organisations such as Guardian of Sikkim, People For Animals, and Citizens Animal Shelter Sikkim assembled on the streets of Gangtok to demand action against the killing of stray animals and raise awareness about animal abuse.

“All forms of life merit respect because the earth is not for humans alone. The authorities should take strict action against people who subject animals to cruelty and kill them,” Karma D. Youtso of Guardian of Sikkim told journalists.

The protesters also asked the local authorities to ensure shelter and care for stray animals in urban spaces.

There have been similar instances of shooting stray animals in the northeast earlier. In May 2017, officials in Daporijo town of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district shot several stray dogs and pigs as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme. The shooting supervised by a town magistrate attracted flak from animal rights activists.

A shoot-at-sight order was also issued in August 2005 to clear the streets of the State’s capital Itanagar of stray dogs.