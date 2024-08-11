GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animal rights activists protest shooting of stray dog in Sikkim

The dog was shot and buried on Kazi Road in the State’s capital Gangtok on July 19

Published - August 11, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
“All forms of life merit respect; The authorities should take strict action against people who subject animals to cruelty and kill them,” Guardian of Sikkim member said.

“All forms of life merit respect; The authorities should take strict action against people who subject animals to cruelty and kill them,” Guardian of Sikkim member said. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Guwahati

Animal rights activists in Sikkim’s capital Gangtok took out a rally on Sunday to protest the shooting of a stray dog almost a month ago.

The stray dog was found dead with a wound on its chest on July 19. Its carcass, buried by some unidentified people in the town’s Kazi Road area, was exhumed and taken to a polyclinic where an examination confirmed that it had been shot.

Members of organisations such as Guardian of Sikkim, People For Animals, and Citizens Animal Shelter Sikkim assembled on the streets of Gangtok to demand action against the killing of stray animals and raise awareness about animal abuse.

“All forms of life merit respect because the earth is not for humans alone. The authorities should take strict action against people who subject animals to cruelty and kill them,” Karma D. Youtso of Guardian of Sikkim told journalists.

Is India in the grip of a ‘stray dog’ crisis?

The protesters also asked the local authorities to ensure shelter and care for stray animals in urban spaces.

There have been similar instances of shooting stray animals in the northeast earlier. In May 2017, officials in Daporijo town of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district shot several stray dogs and pigs as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme. The shooting supervised by a town magistrate attracted flak from animal rights activists.

A shoot-at-sight order was also issued in August 2005 to clear the streets of the State’s capital Itanagar of stray dogs.

Related Topics

Sikkim / animal / rights organizations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.