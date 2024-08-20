ADVERTISEMENT

510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam's power station destroyed by landslide in Sikkim

Updated - August 20, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Balutar (Sikkim)

The Stage 5 dam became defunct after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) across the Teesta River Basin

ANI

A major landslide on Tuesday (August 20) morning destroyed the power station of NHPC's 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam in Balutar in Sikkim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hill adjacent to the power station has been under threat for many weeks now, with frequent minor slides. However, on Tuesday morning, a major chunk of the hill slid down and destroyed the power station.

No casualties were reported due to slides in the past, the power station was evacuated days ago.

However, workers close by working at the power station recorded the landslide on their phones. The Stage 5 dam became defunct after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) across the Teesta River Basin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dam which was destroyed in the ensuing flash flood overflow was being reconstructed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US