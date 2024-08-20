GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam's power station destroyed by landslide in Sikkim

The Stage 5 dam became defunct after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) across the Teesta River Basin

Updated - August 20, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Balutar (Sikkim)

ANI

A major landslide on Tuesday (August 20) morning destroyed the power station of NHPC's 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam in Balutar in Sikkim.

The hill adjacent to the power station has been under threat for many weeks now, with frequent minor slides. However, on Tuesday morning, a major chunk of the hill slid down and destroyed the power station.

No casualties were reported due to slides in the past, the power station was evacuated days ago.

However, workers close by working at the power station recorded the landslide on their phones. The Stage 5 dam became defunct after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) across the Teesta River Basin.

The dam which was destroyed in the ensuing flash flood overflow was being reconstructed.

Related Topics

Sikkim / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.