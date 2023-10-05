Sikkim flash floods | Search continues for 22 missing Army personnel

October 05, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the 22 missing soldiers in Sikkim, and the family members of the missing soldiers have been contacted and informed about the situation, the Defence Spokesperson in Guwahati said on Thursday.

“Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam. The search for the missing persons now focuses on the areas downstream of Teesta River, the Spokesperson said in a statement. Of the 23 soldiers initially missing, one was recovered alive on Wednesday evening.

“All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe, and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, troops are extending medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim, the Spokesperson added.