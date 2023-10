Sikkim flash floods updates | 14 dead, 102 missing

Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of Sikkim

October 05, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

At least fourteen people died and 102 others, including 22 army personnel, went missing on October 4 after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, officials said.

The lake outburst also resulted in the breach of the Chungthang dam, which is the largest hydropower project in the State.

The National Remote Sensing Centre, one of the ISRO centres, has conducted a satellite-based study on the outburst of the South Lhonak lake in Sikkim by obtaining temporal satellite images (before & after) over the water body. “It is observed that Lake is Burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream,” an ISRO statement said on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said the possible cause of the flash flood in Sikkim could be a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak lake in North Sikkim.