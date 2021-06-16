Sikh personalities from Punjab join BJP

New Delhi

With Punjab headed for assembly polls early next year, the BJP has been taking measures to strengthen itself in the state where it has been weakened after the Akali Dal ended their alliance.

Several Sikh personalities from Punjab, including those working for farmers' welfare, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Those who joined the party in presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and its general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam included Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, former Guru Kashi university vice chancellor, Harinder Singh Kahlon, Jagmohan Singh Saini and Nirmal Singh Mohali, all advocates with experience in different spheres of public work.

Mr. Kahlon has been associated with the welfare of Sikh students while Saini and Mohali have worked for farmers' welfare, BJP spokesperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said. Kuldeep Singh Kahlon and Col Jaibans Singh (retd) also joined the party.

All those who joined the party are from the Sikh community, a section of whom is said to be unhappy with the BJP over the recent farm bills. With Punjab headed for assembly polls early next year, the BJP has been taking measures to strengthen itself in the state where it has been weakened after the Akali Dal ended their alliance.

Mr. Shekhawat said all these persons have contributed in different fields over the years, and their reputation and experience will strengthen the party and help "dispel" many misconceptions. Attacking Opposition parties, he said attempts are being made to divide people in Punjab.