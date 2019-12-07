Sikh outfits to observe human rights day in Kashmir

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa and Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) plan to observe the World Human Rights Day by holding a sit-in at Lal Chowk in Kashmir on December 10.

Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh said the members of the outfits would observe the day with the people of Kashmir, who he said had suffered human rights abuses. “The fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir are our primary concern and it will be our endeavour to highlight their plight,” he said.

While giving a call to “human rights defenders” to join the peaceful sit-in at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on December 10, Mr. Pal said teams of both the organisations led by Simranjit Singh Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema would leave for Kashmir from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in Punjab on December 9 and intend to reach Srinagar on December 10. “United Akali Dal’s president Gurdeep Singh and Akal Federation head Narien Singh will also join the march,” he added.

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Dal Khalsa will also voice concern about denial of justice in Punjab in the Maur bomb blast case of 2017, the Behbal Kalan firing case and Bargarhi sacrilege cases of 2015.

“We will also raise the issues of custodial torture, illegal detention and harassment of undertrials, prevalence of archaic laws such as 124-A (sedition), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, denial of reprieve to political prisoners etc.,” he said.