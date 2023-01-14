ADVERTISEMENT

SII’s free supply of Covishield to Centre: First lot of 80 lakh doses set for dispatch

January 14, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

SII will provide two crore doses of Covishield vaccine worth ₹410 crore to the Government of India free of cost

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Amid a rise in COVID cases in some countries, Serum Institute of India has started supply of Covishield to the Centre free of cost with the first lot of 80 lakh doses set to be dispatched from Saturday, official sources said.

Since the launch of the anti-COVID vaccination drive, SII has so far provided 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government.

According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director – Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India, had written to Union Health Ministry mentioning that the Pune-based firm will provide two crore doses of Covishield vaccine worth ₹410 crore to the Government of India free of cost.

The Health Ministry has issued a consignee list for the supply of 80 lakh doses of Covishield which will be supplied by the company Saturday, an official source said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US