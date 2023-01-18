ADVERTISEMENT

SII seeks inclusion of COVID jab Covovax in CoWIN portal, as heterologous booster dose for adults

January 18, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It was granted emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization on December 17, 2021

PTI

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Serum Institute of India has written to the Union Health Ministry seeking the inclusion of its COVID vaccine Covovax in the CoWIN portal, as a heterologous booster dose for adults, official sources said on Wednesday.

The letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII), they said.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is likely to hold a meeting soon, to decide on the matter.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 16 approved the market authorisation for Covovax for those who have been administered two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Its approval was based on the recommendations by the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The DCGI approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021; in the 12-17 age group on March 9, 2022; and also among children aged seven to 11 years on June 28 last year, subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax.

It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and was granted emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021.

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. had earlier announced a licence agreement with the SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India and low-and-middle-income countries.

