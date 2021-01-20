National

SII issues fact sheet on Covishield

People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of the COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ are advised not to take it, the Serum Institute of India said in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the SII, one should not get the vaccine after a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose.

The ingredients of Covishield are “L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection,” it said. The recipient should also tell the healthcare provider about any medical conditions.

The recipient should also mention if “you have received another COVID-19 vaccine”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 4:26:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sii-issues-fact-sheet-on-covishield/article33613363.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY