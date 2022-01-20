Significantly less deaths in 3rd COVID-19 wave: Government

New Delhi

20 January 2022 18:37 IST

11 states and union territories have more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases

Deaths are significantly less in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to the second wave, and the current surge is not witnessing increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake, the government said on Thursday.

It said that 94% of India's adults have been administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 72% are fully vaccinated.

For the 15-18 years age group, the government said 52% have received their first dose of Covid vaccine.

On the Covid situation in Delhi, it said bed occupancy or hospitalisation is significantly lower in the third Covid wave as compared to the second wave.

In Delhi, upper respiratory tract infection is common symptom among those in 11-18 years, while around 99% adult Covid patients have common symptoms of fever, cough, irritation in throat, the government said.