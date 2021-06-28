Significant threat from small, civilian drones, say officials

Armed forces need to gear up, they point out

As investigation continues into the two explosions in the Jammu airbase, believed to have been carried out using drones, defence officials and experts said there was a potent threat from small civilian drones and the armed forces have to accelerate their plans to put in place counter-drone systems.

“This incident brings to reality the long apprehensions of security forces. A quadcopter available in the open market for few thousand rupees can hit strategic targets and cause huge damage,” one defence official said. To counter this, the Services should speed up plans for procuring anti-drone technologies, which would come at a huge expense, he noted.

Another official stated that there have been several instances in the last couple of years where quadcopters were used to drop drugs, arms and ammunition from across the border in Jammu and Punjab. There have been several warnings in the recent past, including on major national days, on the possible use of drones by terrorist groups.

As the civilian market for drones in the country is set to see a major expansion, requisite measures in terms of capabilities as well as policy measures should be put in place, the official pointed out.

Warnings

There have been warnings in the last few years that Pakistan based terrorist groups could attempt to target military bases with drones, and especially after the drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia in September 2019, the armed forces held deliberations on the issue and put in place plans to procure counter-drone capabilities. “As part of the assessments there will now be a review of these progress of these efforts,” the official said.

The armed forces indicated their intent to develop or acquire Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) capability in the Technology and Capability Perspective Roadmap-2018 (TPCR) issued by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, according to a research article on the subject by Gp Capt RK Narang (Retd) published in Asian Defence Review 2019.

The most popular methods of neutralising drones, as per the article, are jamming or spoofing of the radio frequency link between the rogue UAS and its operator, using Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) such as lasers for dazzling of sensors or by destructing the critical airframe components of the drone and the traditional means of employing guns, missiles and other hard kill options.

DRDO technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an anti-drone technology for short ranges, which was deployed for Prime Minister’s security during the Independence Day address last August. Last December, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the Navy was procuring Smash-2000 rifles to counter drones, among other measures.

Several private companies have in the last couple of years announced tie-ups with global manufacturers for manufacturing anti-drone systems and technologies in India as part of their pitch for the armed forces.