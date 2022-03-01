Significant fall in COVID-19 cases in Tripura, no new cases detected

99.06% recovery rate achieved in State, say health officials

Tripura health department reported no detection of new COVID-19 cases in the State for the first time in the past two years. The routine health bulletin issued on Monday said it has not found any new cases on Sunday.

COVID-19 cases in Tripura saw a significant fall over the past a week as compared to earlier weeks. The latest health bulletin informed zero detection of coronavirus infection and no linked death on Sunday.

It said 555 Rapid Acton Test (RAT) and six RT-PCR were conducted and the virus was not found in any of the samples. The bulletin also confirmed no new virus related death occurred on Sunday.

Tripura reported a total 1,00,860 COVID-19 cases and 916 deaths since the infection was first detected in a state of nearly four million people. 99,49 infected people have recovered and only 27 patients are undergoing treatment either in COVID Care Centres or in home isolation.

Health officials said that Tripura has achieved a 99.06% recovery rate. Achievement in containing spread of the virus was possible after strengthening surveillance and control measures, they added.