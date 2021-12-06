Sidhu’s comments irk Congress leaders

CHANDIGARH

06 December 2021 17:50 IST

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, AICC national coordinator and spokesperson of Punjab Congress, has resigned from his positions

Ahead of Assembly polls in early 2022, repeated verbal attacks of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu against his own party’s government have started irking party leaders.

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, national coordinator of All India Congress Committee and spokesperson of Punjab Congress, on Monday tendered his resignation from his positions, expressing his inability “ to defend the nonsense, anti party-anti government remarks..”

Pointing out that outbursts by Mr. Sidhu against the government on public platforms was badly hitting the party’s electoral prospects in the coming election, Mr. Baliawal in his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi stated.

He said:

“For 15 years, I honoured the responsibilities given by the party on various platforms to strengthen it. With high regards to you, now party had given the command of Punjab in wrong hands, and as a spokesperson it has become very hard to defend the nonsense, anti-party- anti government remarks.

“We (Congress) were in a strong capacity to form the government in 2022 under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh (former Chief Minister) and Sunil Kumar Jakhar (former State party president), but you decided to choose Mr. Sidhu although Mr. Charnjit Singh Channi was doing good, but the daily tweets by him (Mr. Sidhu) is shrinking his and the party image… So, I have decided to resign from the responsibilities of National Coordinator, Incharge of Haryana-Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress along with the responsibility of Senior Media Panelist of Punjab Congress.” added .

The Congress has been struggling to set its house in order even after the top leadership cornered Capt. Amarinder Singh (retd.) into resigning from the post of Chief Minister amid a power tussle with Mr. Sidhu. However, the situation within the party seems to have hardly improved.