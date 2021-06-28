National

Sidhu to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

**EDS: FILE PICTURE** New Delhi: In this file photo dated April 20, 2019, is seen Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday, July 20, 2019 accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from Punjab Cabinet. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI7_20_2019_000014B) | Photo Credit: ARUN SHARMA
SPECIAL CORRESPONDENTCHANDIGARH 28 June 2021 22:34 IST
Updated: 28 June 2021 22:34 IST

Amid the ongoing infighting within Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been at odds with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is slated to meet Congress’s senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Sidhu’s office informed that he would be meeting the senior party leaders on June 29 in the national capital.

The AICC panel, including Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary (Punjab) Harish Rawat and J.P. Aggarwal had a few days ago submitted its report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with suggestions to resolve infighting in party’s State unit. The panel is learnt to have suggested that Mr. Sidhu needs to be suitably accommodated.

Advertising
Advertising

The meeting is expected to have deliberations surrounding possible ways to end the factionalism in party’s Punjab unit and the ongoing tussle between Mr. Sidhu and Capt. Singh ahead of Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

Comments
More In National
Read more...