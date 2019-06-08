Sidhu not part of Punjab CM’s new consultative groups

National

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday constituted eight dedicated consultative groups to accelerate the pace of implementation of the State government’s flagship programmes. Conspicuously absent from the names of members of the eight groups was Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is yet to take charge of his newly allotted Power Ministry after having been divested of the key Local Government portfolio. Apart from Mr. Sidhu, Medical Education Minister Om Prakash Soni was also not nominated to any of the groups.

“The groups have been mandated to review and assess the performance of the programmes/schemes so far and give their respective recommendations for further improvements,” the State government said in a statement. “They will also recommend amendments... to improve their coverage with effective participation of communities and citizens, besides suggesting ways and means to improve outreach of these programmes,” the government added.

