Sidhu launches YouTube channel

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit the Punjab Cabinet last year and went into a self imposed political exile, announced the launch of his YouTube channel on Saturday.

The channel has been named “Jittega Punjab” and it has invited all like minded people for discussions and interviews. “It is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance,” said Mr. Sidhu in a statement.

“After nine months of contemplation and self-renewal, the former Minister, four-term Member of Parliament and MLA, Amritsar East, will be vocal on the burning issues of Punjab and strive to carve out a concrete road-map for the resurrection of Punjab as a welfare state,” the statement said.

The channel, it said, was inspired by the path of universal brotherhood, tolerance, love and peace shown by Baba Nanak.

Mr. Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi last month. He said he had apprised both leaders of the prevailing situation in Punjab.

Mr. Sidhu resigned from the Punjab Cabinet in July last year after Captain Amarinder divested him of the Local Bodies portfolio and gave him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources portfolios.