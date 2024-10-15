Siddique killing: Mumbai cops mount search in Madhya Pradesh for third shooter who flaunted 'gangster' status

Police scoured places of worship in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Khandwa in their hunt for the third shooter wanted for NCP leader Baba Siddique's killing.

Six rounds were fired on Siddique, two of which hit the former Maharashtra minister on the chest, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar between 9:15pm and 9:30pm on Saturday.

Also read | ‘Bishnoi gang likely behind murder of Mumbai NCP leader’

A top Khandwa police official said the shooters arrested by Mumbai police have told their interrogators that they had visited some places of worship. He said there was a possibility the accused, while on the run, may visit these places again.

The Mumbai police's search for the suspected shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, continued for the second day on Monday in Madhya Pradesh with joint teams focusing on places of worship in Ujjain and Khandwa districts, officials said.

Asked about these two districts having 'jyotirlingas' and whether the accused may be a devotee, the Khandwa official said he would not offer a comment. Ujjain and Khandwa are famous for the Mahakal and Omkareshwar temples which attract thousands of people every day.

Khandwa shares a border with Maharashtra, the official said, though he added that "we have received no inputs about his whereabouts".

A top Ujjain police official late evening said the team from Mumbai was still in the district. They have not been able to find any leads so far, he added.

A Mumbai Police team reached MP on Sunday, a day after Siddique was shot dead.

Police have so far arrested three persons — Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a native of Uttar Pradesh -- both alleged shooters — and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune. Suspected "handler" Mohammad Yasin Akhtar is also wanted in the case. Wanted accused Gautam hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

Police are verifying a social media post, attributed to a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, owning up to the murder of Siddique.

The crime branch is also probing various angles, including a possible contract killing, business or political rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said.

The Mumbai Police have set up 15 teams which have fanned out of Maharashtra in search for individuals linked to the high-profile murder.

Alleged shooter Gautam had taken to posting online content in recent months, flaunting his "gangster" status.

"Yaar tera gangster hai jaani [your friend is a gangster]", Gautam had captioned his photo post on his Instagram account on July 24. The photo showed him on a motorcycle as a Haryanvi song played in the background.

Gautam hails from Gandara village in Bahraich district, where locals and police said he had no criminal history. They added that he had gone to work at a scrap shop in Maharashtra's Pune.

Another post of his on July 8 was captioned "Sharif baap hai # (expletives) hum nahin". On May 26, he posted a brief video of a city skyline along with background music from "KGF", a film about a mercenary, with its dialogue "powerful people make places powerful".

The third accused in the case — Pravin Lonkar — was produced in a Mumbai court which remanded him in police custody till October 21. He is accused of enlisting two of the three alleged shooters who opened fire at Siddique.

As per the police, Pravin Lonkar's brother Shubham is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The prosecution claimed Shubham Lonkar and other wanted accused had conspired the shooting and supplied arms to the gunmen who attacked the 66-year-old politician. Shubham Lonkar is yet to be apprehended.

Pravin Lonkar has to be taken to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for further probe and hence his custody was required, police told court.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said Yasin Akhtar (21), one of the suspects in the killing of Siddique and a resident of Shankar village in Jalandhar district, is facing nine heinous criminal cases, including for murder and attempt to murder. Akhtar was arrested in a criminal case in June 2022 and has not visited his village after he was released in June 2024, police said. Akhtar is suspected to have links with gangster Vikram Brar.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai police official said only one constable was accompanying Siddique when he was shot dead by three men who took cover of Dussehra fireworks to open fire.

Non-categorised security, under which Siddique was given three constables, is provided as per the individual's threat perception, the official added.

Two cops on duty were relieved and only one constable was with Siddique when he was attacked, the official said.