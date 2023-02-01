ADVERTISEMENT

Siddique Kappan to walk out of jail; Lucknow Court signs bail order

February 01, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The Supreme Court on September 9 granted bail to Kappan in the UAPA case, stating that “every citizen has the right to free expression”

The Hindu Bureau

The jailed journalist had moved the High Court after being denied bail by a Lucknow sessions court on October 31, 2022, in the PMLA case | Photo Credit: PTI

A Sessions Court in Lucknow on February 1, signed orders to release Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on bail. According to reports, the court has accepted his bail bonds and he is likely to be released soon.

Earlier on December 23, 2022, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kappan.

The jailed journalist had moved the High Court after being denied bail by a Lucknow sessions court on October 31, 2022, in the PMLA case which led the journalist to remain in prison despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court (SC) in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case in September 2022.

The Supreme Court on September 9 granted bail to Kappan in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, stating that “every citizen has the right to free expression”.

Kappan who originally hails from Kerala worked as a reporter for Malayalam news website Azhimukham and also held the post of secretary in Delhi Unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

