National

Siddhartha’s death raised in Rajya Sabha

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy. File photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy. File photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar  

more-in

Win back investors’ confidence: MP

The death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G Siddhartha was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with a Trinamool Congress MP urging the government to introspect and take steps to win back the confidence of investors and entrepreneurs.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the government should remove misgivings and the sense of despair prevailing in the industry. He said the tragic death of the renowned entrepreneur, who ran a chain of popular outlets, has caused shock and agony among Indian corporates in particular and in the minds of the people in general.

He mentioned a purported letter written by Mr. Siddhartha to the board of directors of the company, from which it appeared that he was under tremendous pressure from other stakeholders as well as an official of the Income Tax department.

Mr. Siddhartha was found dead on Wednesday in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

“The matter is very serious,” Mr. Ray said. “While the government has taken several steps for ease of doing business, about 5,000 billionaires have left the country last year itself according to reports. If we fail to regenerate the confidence of industrialists and investors, growth rate will decrease alarmingly and unemployment will increase.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
parliament
Karnataka
Rajya Sabha
death
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2019 12:29:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/siddharthas-death-raised-in-rajya-sabha/article28787845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY