Siddhartha’s death raised in Rajya Sabha

The death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G Siddhartha was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with a Trinamool Congress MP urging the government to introspect and take steps to win back the confidence of investors and entrepreneurs.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the government should remove misgivings and the sense of despair prevailing in the industry. He said the tragic death of the renowned entrepreneur, who ran a chain of popular outlets, has caused shock and agony among Indian corporates in particular and in the minds of the people in general.

He mentioned a purported letter written by Mr. Siddhartha to the board of directors of the company, from which it appeared that he was under tremendous pressure from other stakeholders as well as an official of the Income Tax department.

Mr. Siddhartha was found dead on Wednesday in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

“The matter is very serious,” Mr. Ray said. “While the government has taken several steps for ease of doing business, about 5,000 billionaires have left the country last year itself according to reports. If we fail to regenerate the confidence of industrialists and investors, growth rate will decrease alarmingly and unemployment will increase.”