Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss MUDA 'scam' with Congress high command

The Congress leadership is expected to devise a counter strategy to exert pressure on the Governor

Published - August 23, 2024 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived in Delhi for crucial meetings with top Congress leaders. File

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived in Delhi for crucial meetings with top Congress leaders. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived in the national capital on Friday (August 23, 2024) for crucial meetings with top Congress leaders.

Sources indicate that the primary focus of these discussions will be to formulate a strategy ahead of next week's High Court hearing on the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam' case.

The MUDA 'scam' has been a thorn in Mr. Siddaramaiah's side, with allegations of illegal land dealings involving the Chief Minister and his wife Parvathi flying thick and fast. At the heart of the controversy are claims that Parvathi received 14 plots in exchange for 3.16 acres of land, which was allegedly acquired illegally by MUDA.

Adding to political pressure, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has recently sanctioned investigations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, intensifying scrutiny of the Chief Minister.

Sources privy to the matter suggest that the Delhi meetings will also address pending corruption cases against the State BJP leaders. The Congress leadership is expected to devise a counter strategy to exert pressure on the Governor.

Accompanying Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are several key state ministers, including Home Minister G Parameshwar, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa and Minority and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLC K Govindaraju and Power Minister K J George.

