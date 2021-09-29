Sibal demands immediate meeting of CWC, says 'group of 23' not 'Jee Huzur 23'

With several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Addressing the media, he said a senior member of the 'Group of 23' has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for convening the CWC meeting immediately to discuss the party affairs and the exodus.

Mr. Sibal said the grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

He said the Congress needs to be strengthened as a strong opposition to take on the government and once again reiterated the demands of the group for holding elections to the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee.

He expressed anguish over the developments in the party in Punjab and the recent exodus of party leaders, saying all such issues need to be discussed at a party platform.