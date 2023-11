November 08, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in the Union Territory in a terror-related case, officials said.

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. Further details are awaited, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.