February 03, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Srinagar

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on February 3, 2023 carried out raids at multiple locations in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, officials said.

The SIA sleuths conducted raids in Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Bulbul Bagh and Qamarwari areas of Srinagar, they said.

| Video Credit: ANI

According to them, the raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case.

