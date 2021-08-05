Shutdown marks day when J&K lost special status

Srinagar:

05 August 2021 22:52 IST

Regional parties express anguish; No violence reported from any part of Valley.

On August 5, the day the Central government ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, people observed a shutdown, most markets remained closed and the regional parties expressed their anguish. However, the BJP held celebrations in Jammu and Srinagar.

While the authorities decided not to block the Internet facility, extra deployments were made across the Valley.

The shutdown resulted in skeletal traffic on the roads. Residents, fearing clashes, preferred to stay indoors in most parts of the old city. However, no violence was reported from any part of the Valley.

Mehbooba’s street protest

Wearing a black band, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti led a street protest outside the party headquarters in Srinagar. Her party workers described August 5, 2019 as a “black day”, raised slogans against the Centre’s decisions and demanded an end to “oppression and summary arrests”.

Ms. Mufti said, “Today is a day of mourning for J&K. When unbridled oppression is unleashed and gross injustice heaped, there is no other choice but to resist to exist”.

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who addressed the party leaders in Srinagar, said the unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions were unacceptable to the party.

Dispute complicated: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who remains under house arrest since August 5, 2019, said the Centre’s August 5 move had “only complicated the Kashmir dispute”.

“The fresh complexities were illustrated by the fact that it ignited the flames along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and there were four troublespots of Leh, Kargil and Jammu in addition to the main troublespot of Kashmir now. There is disaffection in these regions too,” he stated.

He asked the Centre to accept the need to address the Kashmir dispute, engage with those who truly represent the political will and aspirations of its people and diffuse the building geopolitical pressures in the region along its northern and western borders.

“The conflict over the State of J&K need to be resolved so that not just Kashmir but all of the South Asia can look forward to living up to its collective potential,” he added.

BJP holds celebrations

The BJP held celebrations in Srinagar and Jammu on the occasion.

Senior party leaders cut a cake in Srinagar and held a rally. “The BJP has created such an atmosphere that even stone-throwers are nowhere to be seen. J&K will soon be tourism capital of India,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said.

Mr. Chugh, also in charge of J&K, said the benefits of the merger of J&K with the Union of India have already started to trickle down to the people.

“Women in J&K can now buy real estate and transfer property to children, even if married to a non-resident. J&K has been infused with a new sense of security post the action on Article 370,” he added.