Shutdown in parts of Assam over Bodo accord

A 12-hour shutdown called by several organisations on Monday against the Bodo accord signed in New Delhi evoked a mixed response in Assam. It was effective in some western and north-central districts.

Organisations such as the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), the Nath-Yogi Students’ Union, the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union, the All Adivasi Students’ Union, the Oboro Suraksha Samiti and the Kalita Janagoshthi Students’ Union had given the shutdown call, apprehending the expansion of the areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council.

“We will not let the government implement any pact if we as major stakeholders in the Bodoland and adjoining areas are kept in the dark,” AKRSU general secretary Jibesh Ray said.

On Monday, the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC) announced a 48-hour Assam bandh from Tuesday demanding a separate autonomous council for the Garo tribal people living in the State.

The Garos, one of three major matrilineal tribes of Meghalaya, have a sizeable population along the inter-State border in Goalpara and Kamrup districts. The shutdown is likely to affect parts of these two districts.