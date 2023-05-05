SHUATS V-C, Director perpetrated mass conversion, U.P. police tell SC

May 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Uttar Pradesh police, in the Supreme Court, have accused that Vice-Chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) Rajendra Bihari Lal and its Director, Vinod Bihari Lal, are the “main perpetrators” of a mass religious conversion programme which involves foreign funds from about 20 countries.

The police said Vinod Bihari Lal was actually a “notorious criminal” involved in 38 cases of various nature, including cheating and murder, across the State in the last two decades.

On March 3, the Supreme Court had stepped in to protect both men from arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police in an urgent hearing.

They had been accused of “subjecting 90 Hindus and Muslims to conversion to Christianity” at the Evangelical Church of India in Fatehpur through undue influence, coercion and allurement.

Inspector’s affidavit

The affidavit filed by a circle inspector said the pastor of the church “revealed that he and his accomplices are involved in conversion of Hindus and Muslims into Christianity”.

It takes 40 days to complete the process of conversion.

The affidavit said the pamphlets were found promising ₹35,000 to people who get themselves converted to Christianity.

“Further if someone induces other people to get converted, then they will get an extra bonus amount,” the police claimed.

The affidavit said investigation has unearthed that ₹34,44,54,855 was received in the FCRA account of SHUATS from various countries, including the U.S., Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, etc.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The Allahabad High Court had refused anticipatory bail in the case in February.

“It can also be interpreted in a manner that the allegations of mass conversion as levelled against the applicants, who are influential persons, and they are channelising the funds collected from overseas groups for the above purpose, such act shows the gravity of offence, therefore, the instant case is not fit for grant of anticipatory bail as the issue of security and violation of citizens’ right to freedom of conscience and right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion is involved,” the High Court had reasoned in its order on February 28.