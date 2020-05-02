Shramik special trains | Migrant workers, other stranded people to pay ₹50 more to get home

Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Indian Railways to operate Shramik special trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims and students, stranded in various States during the lockdown, the Railway Board has announced extra charges, in addition to the normal sleeper class fare, to be collected from the passengers. The extra charges came into force from May 1.

Although the Railways has said that special trains would be operated only based on requests from the State governments, it has announced that an additional charge of ₹50 per passenger would be collected, along with the sleeper class fare, in the special trains to be operated between various States.

While the Tamil Nadu government is yet to make a request for bringing in migrant labourers and students, Railways officials said that the extra charges would be applicable across all special trains to be operated in the country.

The Railway Board has issued a circular directing various railway regions, including the Southern Railway, to charge ₹50 per passenger, in addition to the cost of the sleeper class fare.

Superfast charges

The circular states that the extra charges would comprise superfast charges of ₹30 and an additional charge of ₹20.

For a short trip between two States, from Chennai to Bengaluru, the sleeper class fare is around ₹260, with the price increasing based on the number of kilometres.

Similar to the special train operated by the South Central Railway, the Southern Railway is operating a special train from Kochi to Bhubaneswar, the Railways official said.