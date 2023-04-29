HamberMenu
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Poonawala on May 9

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja adjourned the matter, noting that the judge concerned was on leave

April 29, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. File

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on April 29 fixed for May 9 the verdict on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja adjourned the matter, noting that the judge concerned was on leave.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar had on April 15 reserved the order for April 29 after hearing arguments on framing of charges from the prosecution lawyers as well as those of the accused.

The court also adjourned for May 9 the hearing on an application by Ms. Walkar's father, urging the judge that the woman’s remains be handed over to the family for the last rites as required by tradition and culture.

Delhi Police is scheduled to file its reply to the application on the next date of hearing. The probe agency had on April 15 sought time to file its reply to the plea of Ms. Walkar's father.

Poonawala has been booked by Delhi Police for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

Ms. Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

He scattered the body parts at different places in the national capital to avoid being caught.

Related Topics

investigation / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights / Delhi / crime

